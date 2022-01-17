Germany vows ‘to do all’ to guarantee Ukraine’s security

NATO, Kiev sign agreement to bolster cybersecurity

Germany will do everything in its power to guarantee Ukraine’s security, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday on her first visit to Ukraine, amid rising fears of a Russian invasion.

“We will do our all to guarantee Ukraine’s security. We will do our all to guarantee Europe’s security,” she said at a press conference following talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, a day before she is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Ms. Baerbock’s visit comes amid attempts to revive the so-called Normandy Format grouping of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine whose aim is to de-escalate the conflict.

Her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, told reporters following discussions that Ukraine and Germany were “committed to a diplomatic settlement of this conflict”.

“Our joint goal is the effective work of the Normandy Format and the holding of a summit of leaders of the Normandy Format,” Mr. Kuleba said.

He reiterated, however, Ukraine’s intention to receive weapons from the West, after Kiev in December accused Berlin of blocking the supply of NATO arms. “Our dialogue with Germany on this issue will continue,” Mr. Kuleba said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to hold his first meeting with Ms. Baerbock on Tuesday.

He said in a statement ahead of the meeting that there would be “an in-depth exchange on current international issues, above all on the realisation of Russian proposals on security guarantees”.

Deal inked

NATO on Monday inked a deal to bolster its cyber support for Ukraine, after a sweeping hacking attack against Kiev heightened tensions amid fears that Russia could be plotting an invasion. Ukraine said on Sunday that it had evidence Moscow was behind the attack last week that knocked out government websites.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that experts from NATO and its members were already on the ground, working with Ukraine to tackle the latest cyber attack.

He said the new agreement would involve “enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO’s malware information sharing platform.”

“We have successfully worked with Ukraine for several years, delivering key capabilities and exchanging knowledge,” Ludwig Decamps, the head of the NATO Communications and Information Agency, said.