Germany to test vaccine

Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country’s regulatory body said on Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and U.S. giant Pfizer. “The Paul-Ehrlich-Institute... has authorised the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany,” said the regulatory body PEI. The trial, only the fourth to have been authorised, was a “significant step” in making a vaccine available, the institute added.