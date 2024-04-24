ADVERTISEMENT

Germany to resume cooperation with Palestinian UNRWA agency

April 24, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - BERLIN

The Colonna-led review of the agency's neutrality concluded Israel had yet to back up its accusations that hundreds of UNRWA staff were operatives in Gaza terrorist groups

Reuters

The logo of UNRWA. File | Photo Credit: AP

The German government plans to resume cooperation with the UN Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in Gaza, the foreign and development ministries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The decision follows an investigation by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into whether some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The politics of humanitarian aid

The Colonna-led review of the agency's neutrality on April 22 concluded Israel had yet to back up its accusations that hundreds of UNRWA staff were operatives in Gaza terrorist groups. The German ministries urged UNRWA to swiftly implement the report's recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project management.

"In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done," said the ministries in the statement.

