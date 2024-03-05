GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Germany says Russian intercept was ‘operational mistake’ of one officer

Russia had likely intercepted the military call by chance via widespread surveillance, and not through a spy or any compromised German systems, Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said

March 05, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - BERLIN

Reuters
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius gives a press statement on the status of an investigation into the German military audio that was leaked by Russia, in Berlin, on March 5, 2024.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius gives a press statement on the status of an investigation into the German military audio that was leaked by Russia, in Berlin, on March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on March 5 that one of the participants on the military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had dialled in via a non-secure line and that its communications systems had not been compromised.

Russia had likely intercepted the military call by chance via widespread surveillance, and not through a spy or any compromised German systems, Mr. Pistorius said upon presenting the first results of an investigation into the embarrassing leak.

Russian media last week published an audio recording of a meeting of senior German military officials held by Webex discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.

ALSO READ
Moscow summons German ambassador following leaked tape on supporting Ukraine

"Our communication systems have not been compromised," Mr. Pistorius said. "The reason the air force call could nonetheless be recorded was because of an individual's operational mistake."

That specific participant had dialled in from Singapore where an air show was taking place. Such an event attracted high-ranking European military officials, making it a target for Russian security services.

"So we must assume that the access to this web-ex conference was a chance hit in the framework of a broad, scattered approach."

The use of Webex for the call was authorized, he said, noting it was not the off-the-shelf software but a specially-certified one with servers in the Bundeswehr's computing centres in Germany.

Germany would take technical and organizational measures to ensure such an incident would not happen again, he said.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Germany / Russia / Ukraine / espionage and intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.