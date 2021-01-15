Germany passes 2 million mark for COVID cases

Germany has passed the mark of 2 million confirmed COVID infections since the start of the pandemic.
The country's disease control agency said Friday that there were 22,368 newly confirmed cases over the past 24-hour period, taking the total to 2,000,958.
The Robert Koch Institute said there have been 44,994 deaths linked to the coronavirus, an increase of 1,113 in a day.
German news agency dpa reported that newspapers carried significantly more death notices during the period until October 2020 than in the previous year.
The Saechsische Zeitung daily, which covers the eastern state of Saxony now badly affected by the outbreak, had three instead of the usual two obituary pages.
