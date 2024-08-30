GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Germany deports Afghan nationals for first time since 2021

Government spokesman described the Afghan nationals as convicted criminals

Published - August 30, 2024 01:04 pm IST - Berlin

AP
Germany deported Afghan nationals for the first time since 2021. File

Germany deported Afghan nationals for the first time since 2021. File | Photo Credit: AP

Germany deported Afghan nationals on Friday (August 30, 2024) for the first time since 2021.

A government spokesman described the Afghan nationals as convicted criminals but did not immediately respond to a request for comment to clarify their offenses.

Also Read: Olaf Scholz promises new weapons controls after Germany knife attack

The deportations occurred a week after a deadly knife attack in Solingen where the suspect is a Syrian citizen who had applied for asylum in Germany.

The suspect was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year but reportedly disappeared for a time and avoided deportation. He was ordered held Sunday on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization pending further investigation and a possible indictment. (AP) NSA NSA

