Germany deports Afghan nationals for first time since 2021

Germany deported Afghan nationals on Friday (August 30, 2024) for the first time since 2021.

A government spokesman described the Afghan nationals as convicted criminals but did not immediately respond to a request for comment to clarify their offenses.

The deportations occurred a week after a deadly knife attack in Solingen where the suspect is a Syrian citizen who had applied for asylum in Germany.

The suspect was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year but reportedly disappeared for a time and avoided deportation. He was ordered held Sunday on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organization pending further investigation and a possible indictment.