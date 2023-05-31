HamberMenu
Germany arrests 7 alleged members of network that helped finance Islamic State

Suspects accused of acting as financial intermediaries in Syria IS donation network

May 31, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Berlin, May 31

PTI
Police officers secure the access road to the courthouse of the higher regional court in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 31, 2023 ahead the trial against left-wing extremist Lina E. | Photo Credit: AFP

Seven people were arrested in raids across Germany on May 31 against alleged members of a network that helped finance the Islamic State extremist group's activities in Syria, prosecutors said.

The suspects — four women and three men, with German, Turkish, Moroccan and Kosovo citizenship — were arrested in five German states, while investigators searched 19 properties in Germany and one in the Netherlands, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

Also Read | Death toll from Islamic State attack in Syria at least 53

The suspects are accused of supporting a foreign terrorist organisation and, in some cases, of violating export laws.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects were “financial intermediaries” in a network in which two supporters of IS in Syria had sought donations for the group via Telegram since 2020. They allegedly collected and helped transfer donations.

Also Read | German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join Islamic State

The money was used to strengthen IS and in particular to improve supplies to members of the group held at two camps in northern Syria, prosecutors said. In some cases, they added, the money enabled inmates to flee or be smuggled out of the Al-Hol and Roj camps.

At least €65,000 (nearly $70,000) in total were transferred to Syria by the financing network, according to prosecutors.

May 31, arrests were linked to numerous other investigations of people accused of donating to the network, in which more than 90 other properties were being searched, they added.

