Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy

May 13, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - Berlin

The announcement came as preparations are under way in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

AP

In this file photo, an infantry fighting vehicle type Marder of the German Army (Bundeswehr) is pictured at the Armoured Corps Training Centre (Panzertruppenschule), northern Germany. (Photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition, the government said on May 13.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin wants to show with the latest package of arms “that Germany is serious in its support” for Ukraine. “Germany will provide all the help it can, as long as it takes,” he said.

While Mr. Zelenskyy's visit on May 14 is yet to be officially confirmed, it would be a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved markedly after a rocky patch.

Kyiv has long been suspicious of Germany's reliance on Russian energy and support for the Nord Stream gas pipelines circumventing Ukraine, defended by then Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Her successor, Olaf Scholz, agreed to phase out Russian energy imports after the invasion but initially hesitated to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, fearing Germany could be drawn into the conflict.

With Washington, Warsaw and London more overtly supportive of Ukraine's efforts to defend itself, Berlin got the cold diplomatic shoulder from Kyiv.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was disinvited from Ukraine last year, prompting annoyance in Germany, which pointed out that it has given considerable financial aid to Kyiv and taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees. Mr. Scholz eventually visited Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders in June.

Though slow to provide military aid, Germany has since become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, crucially giving the green light for deliveries of modern battle tanks such as its own Leopard 1 and 2, along with sophisticated anti-aircraft systems needed to fend off drone and missile attacks.

The new military aid package, first reported by German weekly Der Spiegel, includes 30 Leopard 1 A5 tanks, 20 Marder armoured personnel carriers, more than 100 combat vehicles, 18 self-propelled Howitzers, 200 reconnaissance drones, four IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft systems and other air defence equipment.

The Ukrainian President would be arriving from Rome, where he will meet with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

Berlin police confirmed last week that they are preparing for a possible visit by Mr. Zelenskyy and have imposed a security cordon throughout much of the capital's government district on Sunday.

After meeting Mr. Scholz and other senior officials at the Chancellery, the two leaders are expected to fly to the western city of Aachen, where Mr. Zelenskyy would receive the International Charlemagne Prize awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.

Organisers say the award recognises that their resistance against Russia's invasion is a defence "not just of the sovereignty of their country and the life of its citizens, but also of Europe and European values.”

Mr. Zelenskyy last visited Berlin in July 2021. He also attended the Munich Security Conference the following February, days before Russia launched its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

