Germans come together to protest against far-right

January 20, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - Hamburg

AFP

Tens of thousands of people gathered on Friday in Hamburg for a demonstration against the far-right, and organisers said the protest was ended early because the mass of people led to safety concerns.

Biggest event

The event in Germany’s second-biggest city appeared to be the biggest yet in a string of protests that has grown over the past week. They follow a report that extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship.

Media outlet Correctiv last week reported on the alleged far-right meeting in November, which it said was attended by figures from the extremist Identitarian Movement and from the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD. A prominent member of the Identitarian Movement, Austrian citizen Martin Sellner, presented his “remigration” vision for deportations.

