HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

German sanctions against Russian oligarchs advancing slowly

Under Germany's sanctions law, targets of European Union sanctions must declare their assets immediately, under penalty of a fine or up to a year in prison.

March 04, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - BERLIN

Reuters
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium | File Photo

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium | File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Germany is making slow progress in enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and institutions, according to government numbers seen by Reuters on Saturday.

Germany has frozen around 5.25 billion euros ($5.57 billion)in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the German finance ministry. The figure was 4.28 billion euros six months ago. The ministry shared this information in reply to a request from member of the German parliament Christian Goerke.

ALSO READ
India, Russia are consistent opponents of illegitimate unilateral sanctions: Lavrov

"Since December, only 200 million euros in oligarch assets have been frozen, and for half a year, just one billion. Not a single oligarch has reported his assets since December," Mr. Goerke criticised.

Under Germany's sanctions law, targets of European Union sanctions must declare their assets immediately, under penalty of a fine or up to a year in prison.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Sanctions on Russia, what is the impact on India?

Eight oligarchs have reported 31 asset positions to the Bundesbank so far, according to government figures. The value equals about 577 million euros. It is distributed among account balances, company holdings and securities.

Related Topics

Germany / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.