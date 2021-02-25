International

German police raid suspected Islamic extremists in Berlin

Hundreds of German police officers conducted coordinated raids early Thursday in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg in the investigation of an organisation banned over allegations of Islamic extremism.

Some 800 police, including SWAT teams, were involved in the raids of apartments linked to members of the organisation, authorities told the DPA news agency. The raids were carried out with the primary focus of obtaining evidence. No arrests were immediately reported.

Berlin authorities said further details would be released at a press conference later Thursday.

