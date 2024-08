Police made a second arrest on Saturday (August 24, 2024) in their investigation of a deadly stabbing in the western German city of Solingen, a spokesperson said.

Also read: Germany knife attack: Prosecutors don’t rule out terrorism

The arrest followed a police operation at a home for refugees in Solingen, the spokesperson added. They said they could not provide any more details on the individual or the connection to the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.