German man spied for Russia: court

Berlin

28 October 2021 22:52 IST

A court handed a two-year suspended sentence to a German man for passing on floor plans of Parliament buildings to Russian secret services

A court on Thursday handed a two-year suspended sentence to a German man for passing on floor plans of Parliament buildings to Russian secret services while employed by a security company.

The suspect named as Jens F., 56, was found guilty of handing over a CD with more than 300 files of floor plans of buildings used by the German Bundestag to the military attache of the Russian Embassy in 2017.

The military attache in post at that time is suspected to have been an employee of Russia’s GRU military intelligence service. The suspect meanwhile worked for a security company contracted by the Bundestag.

Advertising

Advertising