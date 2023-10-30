German-Israeli woman abducted by Hamas at music festival is dead, Israel says

October 30, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

A German-Israeli woman who was abducted by Hamas from a music festival on October 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group is dead, the Israeli government said on October 30.

"I am really sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told Germany's Bild newspaper.

"What we saw on the Gaza-Israel border goes far beyond a pogrom. We saw a slaughterhouse." Louk, 23, was one of scores of people taken by Hamas during a deadly assault on the Israeli military and civilian communities that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Also Read | Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260

Hamas has not commented on Louk's fate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances of her death were not immediately clear.

The German government confirmed on Monday that a German national had died but did not offer specifics.

A family source told Reuters that a part of a body had been found which was matched to Louk's DNA.

Also Read | Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel strikes civilians

Her family initially thought she was alive but injured when she was snatched from the music festival but now believe she was killed on the same day, possibly shot in the head, German broadcaster RTL/ntv said.

"At least she didn't suffer," her mother Ricarda Louk told RTL/ntv.

Fierce air and artillery strikes rang out in Gaza on October 30 as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the Palestinian enclave with a ground assault that prompted more international calls for civilians to be protected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.