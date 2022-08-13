German ex-leader Schroeder sues to restore official perks

Former German leader Gerhard Schroeder is suing to restore the perks he enjoyed as ex-chancellor after he was stripped of them by parliament following criticism over his ties with Russia

AP BERLIN
August 13, 2022 01:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Former German leader Gerhard Schroeder is suing to restore the perks he enjoyed as ex-chancellor after he was stripped of them by parliament following criticism over his ties with Russia.

Mr. Schroeder, who was chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has long had a close relationship with Russian energy companies and President Vladimir Putin. Those links came under heightened scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly six months ago.

German news agency dpa quoted Mr. Schroeder's lawyer, Michael Nagel, saying Friday that his client had filed a suit with Berlin's administrative court to restore the necessary funding he previously received for his office and staff.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bundestag had changed the rules in May to link some privileges former chancellors receive to their actual duties. In their decision, lawmakers didn’t explicitly state Mr. Schroeder’s ties to Russia. But Mr. Nagel told dpa that the reasons for the change were obvious and wouldn't withstand legal challenge.

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party rejected a bid to expel Mr. Schroeder, who had refused to distance himself from Mr. Putin and recently met with the Russian leader on a visit to Moscow in late July.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia
Germany

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app