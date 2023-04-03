ADVERTISEMENT

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in surprise visit to Ukraine’s Kyiv

April 03, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Frankfurt (Germany)

According to a media report, Robert Habeck told reporters in Kyiv that he was there to signal to Ukraine "that we believe it will be victorious, that Ukraine will be rebuilt".

AP

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

German Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck made a surprise visit to Ukraine’s Kyiv on April 3 to discuss Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. A Ministry spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that Mr. Habeck had arrived in the Ukrainian capital but declined to give further details, citing "security reasons".

German media reported that Mr. Habeck travelled by train, accompanied by a small business delegation.

According to Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, Mr. Habeck told reporters at Kyiv's train station that he was there to signal to Ukraine "that we believe it will be victorious, that it will be rebuilt". Ukraine will be "an economically strong partner in the future," Mr. Habeck was quoted as saying.

It is the first time Mr. Habeck, who is also Germany's Vice-Chancellor, has visited Ukraine since Russia's invasion just over a year ago. Many other German officials have made the trip already, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Among those travelling with Mr. Habeck was Siegfried Russwurm, head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI). He said the trip was "a signal to Ukrainians that the German economy stands by them", Bild reported.

The World Bank estimates that Ukraine will need at least $411 billion (380 billion euros) for its recovery and reconstruction. The highest expected needs are in transport, followed by housing and energy.

