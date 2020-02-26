German court scraps ban on assisted suicide

Germany’s highest court on Wednesday ruled that a 2015 law banning professional assisted suicide was unconstitutional, saying in a landmark decision that people have “the right to a self-determined death”.
The ruling is a major victory for the terminally ill patients, doctors and assisted suicide organisations who brought the case, complaining that the existing law went too far.
Judge Andreas Vosskuhle said the right to a self-determined death included “the freedom to take one’s life and seek help doing so”.
