German court limits spy agency BND’s overseas internet surveillance powers

Image for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The long-awaited ruling stated that internet surveillance of foreigners abroad violates the freedom of the press

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that monitoring the internet traffic of foreign nationals abroad by the BND intelligence agency partly breaches the Constitution.

The long-awaited ruling stated that internet surveillance of foreigners abroad violates the freedom of the press enshrined in the country's Constitution.

It is the first time that the court has ruled that the BND is subject to Germany's Constitution even for its activities abroad and means that complaints brought by foreign journalists and Reporters Without Borders were largely successful.

