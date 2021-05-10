International

German churches bless gay couples

Catholic churches around Germany were offering blessings for gay couples on Monday in a protest against the Vatican’s refusal to approve same-sex partnerships.

More than 100 churches have signed up to host services under the motto “love wins” on or around May 10 in the scheme initiated by priests, deacons and volunteers.

“We raise our voices and say: We will continue to stand by people who commit themselves to a binding partnership and bless their relationship,” said a statement on the initiative’s website.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), the powerful Vatican office responsible for defending church doctrine, ruled in March that same-sex unions could not be blessed despite their “positive elements”.

