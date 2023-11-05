German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

November 05, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - Berlin

The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were cancelled on November 4 night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency DPA reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

“We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation,” Hamburg police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told DPA that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT