German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

November 05, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - Berlin

“We are on site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation,” Hamburg police said on X, formerly known as Twitter

AP

Fire Department vehicles arrive at a security scene at the Hamburg Airport in Hamburg, Germany on November 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were cancelled on November 4 night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency DPA reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told DPA that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
