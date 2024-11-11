Georgia President calls for fresh election after contested vote

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Monday (November 11, 2024) called for fresh parliamentary elections to resolve a crisis sparked by last month's vote denounced by the Opposition as rigged in favour of the ruling party.

The European Union and the United States have called for a probe into electoral “irregularities” in the October 26 vote won by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The pro-Western opposition has refused to recognise the election result or enter the newly elected parliament, which it deems “illegitimate”.

Ms. Zurabishvili — who is at loggerheads with the governing party — has also described the vote as illegitimate and accused Russia of interference.

Moscow has denied meddling. At a press conference on Monday (November 11, 2024), Ms. Zurabishvili said the election was “controlled and manipulated by one party.”

“This is why we are now facing a crisis,” she said, adding that the country needs “new elections so that Georgia could have a legitimate parliament, a legitimate government.”

“Our friends are here to join us in seeking out ways to help Georgia emerge from this crisis,” Ms. Zurabishvili said, referring to a group of MPs from eight European countries — including France and Germany — who visited Georgia on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili refused to meet the delegation. On Friday (November 8, 2024), EU chief Charles Michel said “there are serious suspicions of fraud, which require a serious investigation.”

Ahead of the election, Brussels had warned the vote would determine Georgia's chances of joining the bloc.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Tbilisi to protest alleged electoral fraud.

A group of Georgia's leading election monitors said earlier that they had uncovered evidence of a complex scheme of large-scale electoral fraud that swayed results in favour of Georgian Dream.

The ruling party insists the vote was free and fair and that EU membership remains “the top priority” of its Government.

But critics have blamed the increasingly conservative party for derailing Georgia from its European path and bringing Tbilisi back into Moscow's orbit.

