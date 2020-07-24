International

Georgia Governor, Mayor fight over mask rules

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp  

Resolve issue via talks, judge tells them

A U.S. judge has ordered Georgia’s Governor and the Mayor of Atlanta to sit for mediation in their legal spat over the mandatory wearing of face masks to combat COVID-19.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp sued officials in the U.S. State’s largest city on Thursday, seeking to block a mandate that would require Atlanta residents to wear face masks in public.

Mr. Kemp claims Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms does not have the authority to require stricter public health measures than the State, which has encouraged mask-wearing but not required it.

In an order issued on Thursday, Georgia’s Fulton Superior Court judge Jane Barwick ordered Mr. Kemp and Ms. Bottoms to attend a mediation before Tuesday 28 July where they should “make a good faith effort to resolve the issues involved in this case.”

Georgia is one of the worst-hit States in the U.S.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 10:07:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/georgia-governor-mayor-fight-over-mask-rules/article32186003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY