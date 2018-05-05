George H.W. Bush released from hospital

Former United States President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from Houston’s Methodist Hospital where he had been hospitalised in April after contracting an infection, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

“His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home,” Mr. McGrath tweeted on Friday.

He is keen to get back

Mr. Bush (93) had been admitted to the hospital after contracting the infection that spread to his blood following the funeral for his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, reports CNN. He tweeted on Thursday that he had “not taken up residence” at the hospital and was waiting for a “green light” to leave.

In response to the hospital naming a new atrium after him and Barbara Bush, he wrote on Twitter: “Quite moved by this announcement by @MethodistHosp. The atrium is beautiful, but recent developments notwithstanding I have not taken up residence here.

“The doctors, nurses and support staff are so nice, but the second I get the green light I’m outta here.”

Dad is doing well: Jeb Bush

Bush’s son former Florida Governor Jeb Bush also tweeted about the announcement that his father had been released from the hospital.

“Thanks for all of your prayers. Dad is doing well and headed home,” he wrote on Friday evening.