General Pande interacts with French Army chief; pays tribute to bravehearts at Arc de Triomphe

November 17, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has interacted with his French counterpart General Pierre Schill and discussed issues of mutual interest during his ongoing visit to the European country.

The Chief of the Army Staff is on a visit to France from November 14 to 17, the Indian Army earlier said.

On Thursday, it tweeted a few pictures related to some of the events associated with his visit.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS received a Guard of Honour at the Les Invalides at Paris. #COAS interacted with General Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff #FrenchArmy @CEMAT_FR and discussed issues of mutual interest," it tweeted.

In another tweet, the Indian Army wrote: "In a solemn ceremony, #COAS also laid a wreath during the rekindling of the flame at Arc de Triomphe, France and paid tribute to the #Bravehearts".

General Pande on Sunday had left for France on a four-day visit with an aim to further strengthen the "bonds of trust" between the Indian and French armies amid the fast-evolving security matrix and the geopolitical situation.

General Pande will hold extensive talks with the top military brass of France including the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the Army Staff and the Commander of the Land Combat Forces, the Indian Army had earlier said.

“The ever-expanding defence cooperation engagements which encompass a broad spectrum of activities have established a strong bonhomie across every level of the two Armies,” the Army had said in a statement on November 13.

