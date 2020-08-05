Gen. Charles Q. Brown sworn in as first Black Air Force chief

Washington

05 August 2020 05:47 IST

Donald Trump, who hosted the ceremony, called the moment special and praised Brown

President Donald Trump hosted the swearing-in of the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Gen. Brown, who was confirmed by the Senate in June in a 98-0 vote.

Mr. Trump called the moment special and praised Gen. Brown, saying, “You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper.” He added it was an amazing achievement and an incredible occasion.

Gen. Brown told Mr. Trump, “It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity.”

He assumes the post later this week.