Gen. Charles Q. Brown sworn in as first Black Air Force chief

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., is sworn is as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown, holds a bible, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., is sworn is as Chief of Staff of the Air Force as his wife Sharene Guilford Brown, holds a bible, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington.   | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump, who hosted the ceremony, called the moment special and praised Brown

President Donald Trump hosted the swearing-in of the first Black Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, in an Oval Office ceremony Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office to Gen. Brown, who was confirmed by the Senate in June in a 98-0 vote.

Mr. Trump called the moment special and praised Gen. Brown, saying, “You’ve had an incredible career and this is a capper.” He added it was an amazing achievement and an incredible occasion.

Gen. Brown told Mr. Trump, “It is a distinct honor for me to have this opportunity.”

He assumes the post later this week.

