International

Gehlot asks people to be careful amid bird flu outbreak

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked people to be careful amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states of the country.

He said the state government is taking all necessary steps to check the spread of this flu.

“Due to H5N1 and H5N8 viruses from migratory birds, bird flu is spreading in many states including Rajasthan, due to which birds are dying. Bird flu can spread from birds to humans, so we also need to be careful,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

He said bird farm owners should not move among birds without PPE kits and bird lovers should also be careful.

The CM asked people to keep an eye over the death of birds in their areas and inform the state’s Animal Husbandry Department control room in case of such eventualities.

Related Topics
Avian Influenza Outbreak
Comments
Related Articles

Pakistani Shiites end protests, hold funeral for 11 miners

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians, says president

Two die in Spanish storm, troops deployed to help motorists stranded by snow

‘I love life,’ says the oldest living Olympic champion as she turns 100

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court asks police to arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar by Jan. 18
A passenger plane for Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. Photo used for representation purpose only.

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air loses contact after taking off from Jakarta

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un calls U.S. ‘principal enemy’

U.S. is not China, say Republicans condemning Twitter for permanently suspending Donald Trump’s account

Need to build back U.S. economy better so that it lifts up everyone, says Kamala Harris

The Capitol effect: ‘America Endgame II’ sees Trump’s Twitter vanishing, COVID-19 vaccine to the rescue

Tense situation at Jaffna university after authorities remove war memorial

Will introduce immigration bill ‘immediately’ after taking office, says Biden

Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

North Korea threatens to build more nukes, terms U.S. ‘main enemy’

China says preparations for WHO visit to study origins of COVID-19 ongoing

Google suspends Parler from Play Store, Apple threatens to ban it

Indian-American Sabrina Singh named Deputy Press Secretary in White House

Trudeau accuses Trump of ‘inciting violent assault on democracy’

Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals: WHO

'He's on his own': Republicans begin to flee from Trump
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 5:21:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/gehlot-asks-people-to-be-careful-amid-bird-flu-outbreak/article33536926.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY