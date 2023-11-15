ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza war ‘against existence of Palestinians’: Palestine President Abbas

November 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

‘It is a war against the existence of the Palestinians, against the Palestinian national identity, the identity of the land and the identity of its inhabitants’

AFP

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. File | Photo Credit: AFP

 Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said on November 15 that Israel’s war with Hamas was “against the existence of Palestinians”, in a speech marking the 35th anniversary of the Palestinian declaration of independence.

“It is a war against the existence of the Palestinians, against the Palestinian national identity, the identity of the land and the identity of its inhabitants,” Mr. Abbas said in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which is separated geographically from the Gaza Strip.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US