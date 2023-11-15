Gaza war ‘against existence of Palestinians’: Palestine President Abbas

November 15, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said on November 15 that Israel’s war with Hamas was “against the existence of Palestinians”, in a speech marking the 35th anniversary of the Palestinian declaration of independence.

“It is a war against the existence of the Palestinians, against the Palestinian national identity, the identity of the land and the identity of its inhabitants,” Mr. Abbas said in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which is separated geographically from the Gaza Strip.

