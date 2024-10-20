ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza rescuers say at least 73 killed in Israel strike in territory's north

Updated - October 20, 2024 07:41 am IST - Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

Prior to the latest strike, Israel’s operation had already killed more than 400 people in north Gaza

AFP

Gaza government media office confirmed the toll, saying the dead included women and children as the strike had hit a “densely populated residential area”. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Sunday (October 20, 2024) that an Israeli air strike on a residential area killed at least 73 Palestinians in Beit Lahia in the territory’s north. Israel said it struck a “Hamas terror target”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our civil defence crews recovered 73 martyrs and a large number of wounded as a result of the Israeli air force targeting a residential area... in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza,” Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency told AFP.

Also read |Israel-Hamas war: Freedom of expression threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, says UN expert

“There are still martyrs under the rubble,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bassal said residences of several families had been hit in the strike, which happened late on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gaza government media office confirmed the toll, saying the dead included women and children as the strike had hit a “densely populated residential area”.

Israel’s military disputed the toll figure given by Gaza authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel kills at least 50 in Gaza, tanks deepen raid in the north

It said its initial examination indicated that the numbers “do not align with the information held by the IDF [army], the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike on a Hamas terror target”.

It did not offer other details as to who the target of the strike was.

Israel, vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in northern Gaza, launched a major air and ground assault on October 6, tightening its siege on the war-battered area and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing.

Prior to the latest strike, the operation had already killed more than 400 people in north Gaza, Mr. Bassal told AFP earlier on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US