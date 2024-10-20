GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gaza rescuers say at least 73 killed in Israel strike in territory's north

Prior to the latest strike, Israel’s operation had already killed more than 400 people in north Gaza

Updated - October 20, 2024 07:41 am IST - Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

AFP
Gaza government media office confirmed the toll, saying the dead included women and children as the strike had hit a “densely populated residential area”. Representational file image.

Gaza government media office confirmed the toll, saying the dead included women and children as the strike had hit a “densely populated residential area”. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Sunday (October 20, 2024) that an Israeli air strike on a residential area killed at least 73 Palestinians in Beit Lahia in the territory’s north. Israel said it struck a “Hamas terror target”.

“Our civil defence crews recovered 73 martyrs and a large number of wounded as a result of the Israeli air force targeting a residential area... in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza,” Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the civil defence agency told AFP.

Also read |Israel-Hamas war: Freedom of expression threatened more seriously in Gaza than in any recent conflict, says UN expert

“There are still martyrs under the rubble,” he added.

Mr. Bassal said residences of several families had been hit in the strike, which happened late on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

Gaza government media office confirmed the toll, saying the dead included women and children as the strike had hit a “densely populated residential area”.

Israel’s military disputed the toll figure given by Gaza authorities.

Israel kills at least 50 in Gaza, tanks deepen raid in the north

It said its initial examination indicated that the numbers “do not align with the information held by the IDF [army], the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike on a Hamas terror target”.

It did not offer other details as to who the target of the strike was.

Israel, vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in northern Gaza, launched a major air and ground assault on October 6, tightening its siege on the war-battered area and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing.

Prior to the latest strike, the operation had already killed more than 400 people in north Gaza, Mr. Bassal told AFP earlier on Saturday.

Published - October 20, 2024 07:40 am IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.