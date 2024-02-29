Gaza health authorities say Israeli fire in Gaza City kills over 100

February 29, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Jerusalem/Cairo

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on February 29 that 104 people were killed and more than 750 injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians gathered at an aid distribution point in the Palestinian territory.

The death toll from the “massacre” in Gaza City “rose to 104 martyrs and 760 injuries due to the bullets of the occupation forces that targeted a gathering of citizens” at the Nabulsi roundabout, said Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

Israeli sources confirmed that Israeli troops opened fire at Palestinians rushing toward aid trucks in Gaza, with one saying soldiers thought they “posed a threat”.

“The crowd approached the forces in a manner that posed a threat to the troops, who responded to the threat with live fire,” one Israeli source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the incident.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Israel's military said it had no knowledge of any shelling at that location, Reuters reported.

Medical teams were unable to cope with the volume and severity of injuries from dozens of wounded people who arrived at al-Shifa hospital, Mr. al-Qidra said.

The head of Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City, Hussam Abu Safieyah, said it had received 10 dead bodies and dozens of wounded patients from the incident west of the city.

"We don't know how many there are in other hospitals," Dr. Safieyah told Reuters by phone.

Hamas warned in a statement that the incident could lead to the failure of talks aimed at a deal on a truce and hostage release.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas sent fighters into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Videos posted on social media showed trucks carrying many dead bodies. Reuters verified the location of one video to al-Nabulsi roundabout that showed several men who were motionless, as well as several wounded people.

Referring to the incident, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "There is no knowledge of Israeli shelling in the area."

