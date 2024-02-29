GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gaza health authorities say Israeli fire in Gaza City kills over 100

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson said the incident took place at al-Nabusi roundabout west of Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave

February 29, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Jerusalem/Cairo

AFP, Reuters
Palestinians receive medical care at Kamal Edwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024, after Israeli soldiers allegedly opened fire at Gaza residents who rushed towards trucks loaded with humanitarian aid amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group.

Palestinians receive medical care at Kamal Edwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024, after Israeli soldiers allegedly opened fire at Gaza residents who rushed towards trucks loaded with humanitarian aid amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on February 29 that 104 people were killed and more than 750 injured after Israeli soldiers opened fire on civilians gathered at an aid distribution point in the Palestinian territory.

The death toll from the “massacre” in Gaza City “rose to 104 martyrs and 760 injuries due to the bullets of the occupation forces that targeted a gathering of citizens” at the Nabulsi roundabout, said Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

Israeli sources confirmed that Israeli troops opened fire at Palestinians rushing toward aid trucks in Gaza, with one saying soldiers thought they “posed a threat”.

ALSO READ
Gaza Health Ministry says war deaths exceed 30,000 as famine looms

“The crowd approached the forces in a manner that posed a threat to the troops, who responded to the threat with live fire,” one Israeli source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the incident.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Israel's military said it had no knowledge of any shelling at that location, Reuters reported.

Medical teams were unable to cope with the volume and severity of injuries from dozens of wounded people who arrived at al-Shifa hospital, Mr. al-Qidra said.

The head of Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City, Hussam Abu Safieyah, said it had received 10 dead bodies and dozens of wounded patients from the incident west of the city.

Also Read | Israel ready to halt war in Gaza during Ramadan if hostage deal is reached: Biden

"We don't know how many there are in other hospitals," Dr. Safieyah told Reuters by phone.

Hamas warned in a statement that the incident could lead to the failure of talks aimed at a deal on a truce and hostage release.

ALSO READ
What a deal between Israel and Hamas could look like

The war in Gaza began when Hamas sent fighters into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Videos posted on social media showed trucks carrying many dead bodies. Reuters verified the location of one video to al-Nabulsi roundabout that showed several men who were motionless, as well as several wounded people.

Referring to the incident, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "There is no knowledge of Israeli shelling in the area."

Related stories

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.