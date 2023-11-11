Gaza 'carnage simply must stop': top UN aid official

November 11, 2023 03:07 am | Updated November 10, 2023 09:05 pm IST - Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories

The United Nations has called for an end to the carnage afflicting war-torn Gaza during Israel's military campaign, according to a top UN aid official's comments released on Friday.

"The present course chosen by the Israeli authorities will not bring the peace and stability that both Israelis and Palestinians want and deserve," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations' agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), wrote in a media opinion piece.

“Razing entire neighbourhoods to the ground is not an answer for the egregious crimes committed by Hamas.”

"To the contrary, it is creating a new generation of aggrieved Palestinians who are likely to continue the cycle of violence. The carnage simply must stop."

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people across southern Israel, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostage.

More than 10,800 people, majority also civilians, have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes and fighting in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.