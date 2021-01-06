Gas tank explosion in Kosovo injures 44, damages shops

An explosion involving a liquefied gas tank Tuesday injured dozens of people in southern Kosovo, according to police and health authorities.
The explosion occurred at about 2 p.m. (6.30 p.m.) at a restaurant in the city of Ferizaj, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Kosovo's capital, Pristina. Police said the blast involved a 10-liter gas tank, injured 44 people and damaged the building housing the restaurant, a nearby shop and parked vehicles.
Local residents removed injured individuals from the building with help from firefighters and army troops.
Eight of the injured were in grave condition, according to Dr Segedin Fazliu, a hospital physician. Police spokesman Qazim Reka said two people have life-threatening injuries.
More than a dozen of the injured were taken to a hospital in the capital.
It was not clear why there were so many people at a restaurant at a time when gatherings of more than five are prohibited in Kosovo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
