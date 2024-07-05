GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gas leak at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur airport affects 39 people

However, no passengers were affected and there were no flight disruptions, sources said.

Published - July 05, 2024 01:31 pm IST - KUALA LUMPUR

Reuters
Travellers push their trolley past a logo of Malaysia Airports at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. File photo

Travellers push their trolley past a logo of Malaysia Airports at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang. File photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Around 39 people at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur international airport fell ill on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after a gas leak at an aircraft engineering facility, but no passengers were affected and there were no flight disruptions, the fire department said.

The Selangor state fire department said it received an emergency call regarding a chemical leak at the Southern Support Zone Sepang Aircraft Engineering facility at 11.23 a.m. (0323 GMT) and dispatched its personnel along with a hazardous materials team.

The engineering facility is separate to the passenger terminal and those affected by the gas worked for three companies operating there, the fire department said in a statement.

Thirty nine people complained of dizziness and nausea, with 14 sent to the air disaster unit to receive treatment while one was hospitalised, the department said.

There was no wider risk to public safety, it added.

The chemical was later identified as methyl mercaptan, added to liquefied petroleum gas as an odorant, coming from an unused tank at the facility, the department said.

The leak was being patched up, and the tank would be dismantled and disposed of, it said.

Related Topics

poisonous gases / Malaysia / trauma & emergency healthcare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.