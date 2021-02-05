Several injured in gas explosion in southern Germany

Several people were injured in a gas explosion on Friday near a building in the southern German town of Memmingen.
The explosion occurred at about 6 a.m. and damaged the building used by the Bavarian Red Cross, which also had apartments above, authorities told the dpa news agency.
Five people were injured, one seriously, police said.
The source of the explosion was a defective gas line that ran under the street in front of the building, dpa reported.
Authorities warned that other explosions were possible and evacuated the area.
The building was seriously damaged, police said.
