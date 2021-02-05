International

Several injured in gas explosion in southern Germany

Image used for representation purpose.   | Photo Credit: AP

Several people were injured in a gas explosion on Friday near a building in the southern German town of Memmingen.

The explosion occurred at about 6 a.m. and damaged the building used by the Bavarian Red Cross, which also had apartments above, authorities told the dpa news agency.

Five people were injured, one seriously, police said.

The source of the explosion was a defective gas line that ran under the street in front of the building, dpa reported.

Authorities warned that other explosions were possible and evacuated the area.

The building was seriously damaged, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 4:29:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/gas-explosion-in-southern-germany/article33759507.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY