26 people killed by gang in remote Papua New Guinea, officials say

“This number could rise to over 50, as local authorities search for missing people,” U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Updated - July 26, 2024 11:17 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 10:48 am IST - MELBOURNE

AP
Performers in traditional dresses stand outside of Parliament Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - File photo

Performers in traditional dresses stand outside of Parliament Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - File photo | Photo Credit: AP

At least 26 people were reportedly killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north, United Nations and police officials say.

“It was a very terrible thing – when I approached the area, I saw that there were children, men, women. They were killed by a group of 30 young men,” acting Provincial Police Commander in the South Pacific Island Nation’s East Sepik province James Baugen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on July 26.

Also Read: India sends humanitarian aid to landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

Mr. Baugen told the ABC that all the houses in the villages had been burned and the remaining villagers were sheltering at a police station, too scared to name the perpetrators.

“Some of the bodies left in the night were taken by crocodiles into the swamp. We only saw the place where they were killed. There were heads chopped off,” Mr. Baugen said, adding that the attackers were hiding and there were no arrests yet.

Also Read: Papua New Guinea’s prime minister visits the site of a landslide estimated to have killed hundreds

U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement on July 24 that the attacks happened on July 16 and July 18.

“I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights,” Mr. Turk said.

“At least 26 people had reportedly died, including 16 children. This number could rise to over 50, as local authorities search for missing people. In addition, more than 200 villagers fled as their homes were torched,” Mr. Turk said.

