Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

A handout picture released by the the Libyan High National Commission Facebook Page on November 14, 2021, shows Seif al-Islam Kadhafi (L), son of slain Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi, registering to run in the country's December presidential polls, in Libya's southern city of Sebha. (Photo by STRINGER / libyan High National Electoral Comission FB Page / AFP) /   | Photo Credit: AFP

The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said.

Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabah, the agency said in a statement.

Gadhafi’s son was captured by fighters late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising toppled Gadhafi after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gadhafi was later killed amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.

Seif al-Islam was released in June 2017 after more than five years in detention.


