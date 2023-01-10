HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gabon names Vice-President and new Prime Minister

Gabon's President Ali Bongo appointed the country's first female Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda to the role of Vice-President

January 10, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST - LIBREVILLE:

Reuters
Gabon’s first female Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda has been appointed to the role of Vice-President. File.

Gabon’s first female Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda has been appointed to the role of Vice-President. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

Gabon's President Ali Bongo on Monday appointed the country's first female Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda to the role of Vice-President and named a new PM to replace her, his secretary general said.

Ossouka Raponda, 59, was appointed in July 2020 after her predecessor stepped down. She was Defence Minister before that.

She had to navigate a delicate political scene as Prime Minister after a coup attempt in 2019 while Bongo was on prolonged medical leave following a stroke.

Former Minister Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze will replace Ossouka Raponda and form a new government, Bongo's secretary general Jean-Yves Teale said in a video statement posted on the presidency's Twitter account.

Ossouka Raponda was named Budget Minister in 2012 before being elected mayor of the capital Libreville in 2014, becoming the first woman to hold that position since 1956.

Related Topics

World / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.