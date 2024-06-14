GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G7 Summit 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi says looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders

Leaders of the G7 wealthy nations gather in southern Italy this week against the backdrop of global and political turmoil

Updated - June 14, 2024 10:29 am IST

Published - June 14, 2024 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at the G7 Summit on June 14 to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future.

The Prime Minister’s comments came as he arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit.

Leaders of the G7 wealthy nations gather in southern Italy this week against the backdrop of global and political turmoil, with boosting support for Ukraine top of the agenda.

U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the Group of Seven leaders heading to the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Puglia for the June 13-15 summit.

The Summit comes at a sensitive time, with wars raging in Ukraine and Gaza and with Mr. Biden, Mr. Macron and Britain’s Rishi Sunak all facing elections in the coming weeks and months.

With an eye to the global challenges, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the host, has also invited around a dozen non-G7 heads of government, from Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan to PM Narendra Modi.

