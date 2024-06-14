India’s election results were a “victory for the democratic world”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told G-7 countries and leaders of other nations invited to the Outreach Summit in Italy, praising the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) technology in Indian elections for their “impartiality and transparency”.

Speaking at a session that focussed on Artificial Intelligence, and other issues including African development and the “Mediterranean”, with Pope Francis who addressed the G7 session for the first time, Mr. Modi said that technology must be used to reduce inequalities.

Mr. Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the side-lines of the G7 outreach summit a day ahead of the Swiss Peace Summit on Ukraine, promising to support a peaceful resolution, even though he will not himself will not travel to Switzerland.

Earlier, the G7 leaders called on China to stop sending weapons components to Russia that are fuelling its war against Ukraine, according to a draft statement.

Mr. Modi on June 14 met French President Emmanuel Macron and believed to have discussed ways to further bolster the bilateral ties and exchanged views on global issues. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Bari, in the southern Italian resort city. Further, Mr. Modi also met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and is believed to have discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interests.

Leaders of the G7 wealthy nations gather in southern Italy this week against the backdrop of global and political turmoil, with boosting support for Ukraine top of the agenda.