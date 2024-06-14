GIFT a SubscriptionGift
G7 Summit 2024 highlights: At Outreach session, PM Modi called for ending monopoly in technology

Earlier Mr. Modi met Pope Francis, who became the first pontiff to address a G7 summit to raise an alarm about AI

Updated - June 15, 2024 12:56 am IST

Published - June 14, 2024 10:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pope Francis during the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, on June 14, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pope Francis during the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, on June 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

This live is now closed. Follow The Hindu for more updates.

India’s election results were a “victory for the democratic world”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told G-7 countries and leaders of other nations invited to the Outreach Summit in Italy, praising the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) technology in Indian elections for their “impartiality and transparency”. 

Speaking at a session that focussed on Artificial Intelligence, and other issues including African development and the “Mediterranean”, with Pope Francis who addressed the G7 session for the first time, Mr. Modi said that technology must be used to reduce inequalities. 

Mr. Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the side-lines of the G7 outreach summit a day ahead of the Swiss Peace Summit on Ukraine, promising to support a peaceful resolution, even though he will not himself will not travel to Switzerland.

Earlier, the G7 leaders called on China to stop sending weapons components to Russia that are fuelling its war against Ukraine, according to a draft statement.

Mr. Modi on June 14 met French President Emmanuel Macron and believed to have discussed ways to further bolster the bilateral ties and exchanged views on global issues. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Bari, in the southern Italian resort city. Further, Mr. Modi also met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and is believed to have discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interests.

Leaders of the G7 wealthy nations gather in southern Italy this week against the backdrop of global and political turmoil, with boosting support for Ukraine top of the agenda.

  • June 14, 2024 23:57
    PM Modi meets Trudeau and others on sidelines of G7 Summit

    PM Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau at the G7 Summit.

    This was their first face-to-face meeting after Mr. Trudeau claimed that the Indian government agents were involved in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada last year. Canada has arrested four Indian nationals in connection with the case.

    The ties between India and Canada were severely strained following Mr. Trudeau’s allegations. India has dismissed Mr. Trudeau’s charges as “absurd” and “motivated.” “Pleased to meet @UN Secretary General, Mr. @antonioguterres in Italy,” Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

    Prime Minister Modi had a “good meeting” with UN chief Guterres, his office said.

    Mr. Modi also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil President Lula da Silva and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    “The interactions in Italy continue...Delightful conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed,” Mr. Modi posted along on X with a photo with them.

    PM Modi had a “wonderful conversation” with the three leaders, the PMO said.

    He also met Jordan’s King Abdullah II on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. “India values the strong ties with Jordan,” he said.

  • June 14, 2024 23:25
    PM Modi exchanges greetings with U.S. President Biden

    Exchanging greetings with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, PM Modi said it’s always a pleasure to meet him. “India and the U.S. will continue to to work together to further the global good,” he added. 

  • June 14, 2024 23:22
    India would do everything within its means to support peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through “dialogue and diplomacy”. 

    During the meeting, Mr. Modi told Mr. Zelenskyy that India believes in a “human-centric” approach to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

    In a post on ‘X’, the Ukrainian President said he and Mr. Modi talked about the Peace Summit and issues on its agenda and that he thanked the Indian Prime Minister for sending a high-level delegation to it. 

  • June 14, 2024 23:02
    Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv rejects it

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Mr. Putin’s remarks came as Switzerland prepared to host scores of world leaders -- but not from Moscow -- this weekend to try to map out first steps toward peace in Ukraine.

    They also coincided with a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations in Italy and after the U.S. and Ukraine this week signed a 10-year security agreement that Russian officials, including Putin, denounced as “null and void.”

    - AP

  • June 14, 2024 21:42
    Countries of Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions, says PM Modi

    “Countries of Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Outreach session.

    “We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay foundation of inclusive society,” Mr. Modi said at the session, adding: “India is among first few countries to formulate a national strategy in Artificial Intelligence.”

    “During G-20 Summit hosted by India last year, we stressed on importance of international governance in field of AI,” the Prime Minister said.

    “In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that the G-20, under the chairmanship of India, made the African Union a permanent member,” he said.

    “India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so in the future,” Mr. Modi said.

    The Prime Minister spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence.

    “We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. India is striving for a better future through this human-centric approach,” he said.

    - PTI

  • June 14, 2024 20:42
    G7 says UNRWA, UN agencies must work unhindered in Gaza: summit draft

    G7 leaders said the UN Palestinian refugee agency must be allowed to work unhindered in Gaza, in the draft of an end-of-summit statement seen by AFP Friday.

    “We agree it is critical that UNRWA and other UN organisations and agencies’ distribution networks be fully able to deliver aid to those who need it most, fulfilling their mandate effectively,” the Group of Seven nations said.

    They called for all parties to facilitate “rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need” in Gaza, particularly women and children.

    “Securing full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access in all its forms -- consistent with international humanitarian law, and through all relevant land crossing points, including the Rafah crossing, through maritime delivery routes, including through Ashdod Port — and throughout all of Gaza remains an absolute priority,” they said.

    - AFP

  • June 14, 2024 20:03
    Biden, Meloni meet on sidelines of G7 summit but one notable matter wasn’t on the table: abortion

    President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a lot to talk about Friday when they met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit, but one notable matter wasn’t on the table: That’s abortion, an issue that emerged as an unexpected friction point among the democracies gathered in Italy.

    A White House readout of the Mr. Biden-Ms. Meloni meeting made no reference to the issue and instead emphasized their common efforts to “deepen the U.S.-Italy partnership across a range of vital security, economic, and regional issues.” It cited Ms. Meloni’s “steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russia’s brutal war of aggression, including Italy’s critical security assistance.”

    - AP

  • June 14, 2024 19:22
    Pope Francis becomes first pontiff to address a G7 summit, raises alarm about AI

    Pope Francis challenged leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies on Friday to keep human dignity foremost in developing and using artificial intelligence, warning that such powerful technology risks turning human relations themselves into mere algorithms.

    The pope brought his moral authority to bear on the Group of Seven, invited by host Italy to address a special session at their annual summit on the perils and promises of AI. In doing so, he became the first pope to attend the G7, offering an ethical take on an issue that is increasingly on the agenda of international summits, government policy and corporate boards alike.

    He said politicians must take the lead in making AI human-centric, so that human decisions always remain made by humans and not machines.

    “We would condemn humanity to a future without hope if we took away people’s ability to make decisions about themselves and their lives, by dooming them to depend on the choices of machines,” he said. “We need to ensure and safeguard a space for proper human control over the choices made by artificial intelligence programmes: Human dignity itself depends on it.” The pope intended to use the occasion to join the chorus of countries and global bodies pushing for stronger guardrails on AI following the boom in generative artificial intelligence kickstarted by OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

    - AP

  • June 14, 2024 19:08
    PM Modi attends Outreach Session, meets Pope Francis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the ‘Outreach Session’ of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Italy on Friday.

    PM Modi met Pope Francis upon reaching the Summit after he was welcomed by Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni as India participated as an ‘Outreach Nation’ in the G7 Summit.

    Visuals from the session showed PM Modi sharing a hug with Pope Francis. PM Modi was seated next to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and the two were seen having a discussion. 

    PM Modi will also address the ‘Outreach Session’ of the G7 Summit.

    - ANI

  • June 14, 2024 18:58
    G7 leaders tackle the issue of migration on the second day of their summit in Italy

    Leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations turned their attention to migration at the start of the second day of their summit Friday, seeking ways to combat trafficking and increase investment in countries from where migrants start out on often life-threatening journeys. 

    The gathering in a luxury resort in Italy’s southern Puglia region is also discussing other major topics, such as financial support for Ukraine, the war in Gaza, artificial intelligence, climate change, as well as China’s industrial policy and economic security. 

    But some divisions also appeared to emerge over the wording of the summit’s final declaration, with disagreement reported over the inclusion of a reference to abortion.

    - AP

  • June 14, 2024 18:49
    Pope at G7 calls for ban on ‘lethal autonomous weapons’

    Pope Francis called Friday for a ban on “lethal autonomous weapons”, as he addressed the G7 leaders’ summit in Italy on the perils of artificial intelligence.

    “In light of the tragedy that is armed conflict, it is urgent to reconsider the development and use of devices like the so-called ‘lethal autonomous weapons’ and ultimately ban their use,” the pope said.

    - AFP

  • June 14, 2024 18:17
    G7 steps up pressure on Russia, tackles China’s business practices

    Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies held their second and final day of talks on Friday at their annual summit. Here are some of the key things that emerged from a draft of the statement to be released at the end of the meetings.

    Russia

    * The leaders agreed on an outline deal on Thursday to provide $50 billion of loans for Ukraine using interest from Russian sovereign assets frozen after Moscow invaded its neighbour in 2022.

    * The summit’s communique includes a pledge to continue applying significant pressure on Russian revenues from energy and other commodities, including by improving the efficacy of the oil price cap policy.

    * The statement said the G7 would take additional sanctions on “those engaged in deceptive practices while transporting Russian oil” and raise the costs of Russia’s war by building on the comprehensive package of sanctions and economic measures already in place.

    * Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Japan and the United States promised sanctions against entities that helped Russia circumvent sanctions on its oil by transporting it fraudulently.

    China

    * Leaders vowed to take action and “remedy ongoing harm” to address “unfair” business practices by China, according to the draft statement, and called on Beijing “to refrain from adopting export control measures, particularly on critical minerals”.

    * The G7 nations also pledged to take action against Chinese financial institutions that helped Russia obtain weaponry for its war against Ukraine.

    Iran

    * The Group of Seven leaders warned Iran against advancing its nuclear enrichment programme and said they would be ready to enforce new measures if Tehran were to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.

    Climate change

    * G7 leaders will commit to accelerating their transition away from fossil fuels during this decade, and pledge “to phase out existing unabated coal power generation in our energy systems during the first half of 2030s.”

    Africa

    Group of Seven leaders have pledged to step up efforts against global malnutrition, according to a draft statement on Friday that noted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had “aggravated” the world’s food problems.

    Abortion

    * Group of Seven leaders made no direct reference to abortion in their final communique, with Italy refusing to bow to French pressure to include the word. Read more here.

    - Reuters

  • June 14, 2024 18:15
    Zelensky says discussed Ukraine summit with Pope during Italy visit

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he had met with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy for the G7 summit and that the two discussed the upcoming Ukraine peace summit.

    “We discussed the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russian air terror and the difficult situation in the energy sector ... and expectations from the Global Peace Summit,” Mr. Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

    - AFP

  • June 14, 2024 17:41
    G7 leaders launch initiative for global food security

    Group of Seven leaders have pledged to step up efforts against global malnutrition, according to a draft statement on Friday that noted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had “aggravated” the world’s food problems.

    The G7 Apulia Food Systems Initiative (AFSI) - named after the Southern Italian region hosting the leaders’ summit - will aim to “overcome structural barriers to food security and nutrition,” according to the draft.

    The initiative will focus on low-income countries and support projects in Africa, one of the top priorities under Italy’s rotating G7 presidency this year.

    - Reuters

  • June 14, 2024 17:17
    G7 leaders discussing additional steps to level playing field with China: U.S. official

    Group of Seven (G7) leaders are discussing additional steps to level the playing field with China and protect their economic security, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

    The official said Washington expected to see unprecedented unity across the G7 in confronting China’s non-market policies and practices. 

    - Reuters

  • June 14, 2024 17:14
    “Reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach; the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,” says Modi after meeting Zelensky
  • June 14, 2024 16:44
    G7 calls on China to stop sending weapons parts to Russia: draft statement

    The Group of Seven leaders called on China Friday to stop sending weapons components to Russia that are fuelling its war against Ukraine, according to a draft statement.

    “We call on China to cease the transfer of dual-use materials, including weapons components and equipment, that are inputs for Russia’s defense sector,” read the statement, seen by AFP.

    - AFP

  • June 14, 2024 16:20
    PM Modi reiterates commitment to further strengthen India-U.K. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the third term of NDA GovernmentGovernment.
  • June 14, 2024 16:13
    PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region. It is learnt that Mr. Zelenskyy briefed Mr. Modi on various aspects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

    PM Modi had met Mr. Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year as well. India has been maintaining that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. - PTI

  • June 14, 2024 16:06
    PM Modi’s discussion with French President Macron includes:

    Discussions included cooperation in defence, nuclear, space, education, climate action, digital public infrastructure, connectivity and cultural initiatives such as the National Museum partnership and enhancing people-to-people ties: Ministry of External Affairs

  • June 14, 2024 16:04
    Bilateral meetings ahead:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next. Bilateral meetings are scheduled with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Japan PM Fumio Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

  • June 14, 2024 15:58
    No bilateral meeting scheduled with U.S. President Joe Biden

    “No bilateral meeting is scheduled with the U.S. President Biden,” officials said, adding the two leaders may have a “pull-aside” meeting this evening.

  • June 14, 2024 15:36
    PM Modi meets British counterpart Rishi Sunak

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14 met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and is believed to have discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interests. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Bari, in the southern Italian resort city.

    Mr. Sunak and Mr. Modi last met in person at the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, when they had agreed to accelerate the FTA talks with the hope of signing off before India’s general election. However, the trade talks are now expected to resume only after a new U.K. government is elected on July 4.

    The India-U.K. FTA negotiations, which opened in January 2022, are aimed at significantly enhancing bilateral trade – currently worth around 38.1 billion pounds a year as per official statistics from earlier this year. - PTI

  • June 14, 2024 15:28
    PM Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met French President Emmanuel Macron and believed to have discussed ways to further bolster the bilateral ties and exchanged views on global issues.

    The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in the southern resort town of Italy.

    During their last meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared vision for bilateral cooperation and international partnership, outlined in Horizon 2047 and other documents from the July 2023 Summit.

    Horizon 2047 Roadmap sets an ambitious and broad-ranging course for the bilateral relationship for 2047, the centenary year of India’s independence.

    -PTI

  • June 14, 2024 14:48
    Migration, Indo-Pacific on agenda for G7 Summit ahead of PM Modi’s meeting

    The Group of Seven leading industrialised nations of the world discussed issues of migration followed by the Indo-Pacific and economic security on June 14, the second day of the three-day G7 Summit in the southern Italian region of Apulia where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

    Mr. Modi, who was received by Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao as he arrived for his first overseas visit after being sworn in for a third term as PM, will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders ahead of a customary G7 “family photo”.

    “We will be discussing the importance of our increased focus on the Indo-Pacific,” said Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. Ahead of his meeting, Mr. Modi highlighted Ms. Meloni’s two visits to India last year as being “instrumental” in infusing momentum and depth to the bilateral agenda, to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions. - PTI

  • June 14, 2024 11:54
    Pope Francis to address G7 summit; to raise alarm about AI

    Pope Francis will address G7 leaders on June 14 at their annual gathering in southern Italy — a first for a Pope. He intends to use the occasion to join the chorus of countries and global bodies pushing for stronger guardrails on AI following the boom in generative artificial intelligence kickstarted by OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot.

    The Argentine Pope used his annual peace message this year to call for an international treaty to ensure AI is developed and used ethnically. He argues that a technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness is too perilous to develop unchecked.

    Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni invited Pope and announced his participation, knowing the potential impact of his star power and moral authority to twin a broadly shared concern about AI with his priorities about peace and social justice. - AP

  • June 14, 2024 11:49
    G7 leaders gather in Italy for talks dominated by Ukraine

    Leaders of the G7 wealthy nations gather in southern Italy this week against the backdrop of global and political turmoil, with boosting support for Ukraine top of the agenda. 

    U.S. President Joe Biden, Franch President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the Group of Seven leaders heading to the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Puglia for the June 13-15 summit.

    Read more:
  • June 14, 2024 11:31
    Political Shifts in Europe: Macron Dissolves Parliament Amid Far-Right Surge

    In this episode, Sriram Lakshman from The Hindu provides a comprehensive update on recent European political events and international summits. The European Parliament is grappling with noticeable changes after the June 6-9 elections. French President Emmanuel Macron took a political gamble by dissolving France’s National Assembly on June 9th, after disappointing election results for his party. This move comes as far-right factions, such as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, gained significant ground, and the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) won the most seats, securing 189.

    Read more:
  • June 14, 2024 10:54
    G7 Summit opened with agreement on U.S. proposal to back $50 billion loan to Ukraine

    A Group of Seven summit opened on June 13 with agreement reached on a U.S. proposal to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral, giving Kyiv a strong show of support even as Europe’s political chessboard shifts to the right.

    Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni welcomed the heads of state of the G7 leading industrialized nations to a luxury resort in southern Italy, saying she wanted the message of the meeting to be one of dialogue with the global south and unity.

    Read more:
  • June 14, 2024 10:50
    Key issues range from aid to Ukraine to the Israel-Hamas conflict

    At the G7 summit in Italy, key issues include a proposed $50 billion loan to Ukraine, funded by frozen Russian assets, and discussions on the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Indo-Pacific region, and migration from Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence, alongside leaders from Brazil, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia, underscores a broadening at the top levels of international diplomacy.

