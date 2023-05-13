G7 finance leaders say greater economic uncertainty requires vigilance, vow to contain inflation

May 13, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Niigata (Japan)

The Group of Seven's top financial leaders united Saturday in their support for Ukraine and their determination to enforce sanctions against Russia for its aggression.

The Finance Ministers and central bank chiefs ended three days of talks in Niigata, Japan, with a joint statement pledging to bring inflation under control while aiding those suffering the most from surging prices.

They also committed to collaborating to build more stable, diversified supply chains for developing clean energy sources and to “enhance economic resilience globally against various shocks.” The talks in this port city are in preparation for a summit of G-7 leaders in Hiroshima next week.