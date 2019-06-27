G20 updates: members at odds over climate change for summit meeting

World leaders are gathering in the Japanese city of Osaka to participate in the G20 summit. From global trade to climate change, the G20 summit has plenty of agenda. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second foreign visit in his second stint.

Here are the updates:

G20 members at odds over climate change for summit meeting

G20 negotiators are wrangling over the wording of a summit communique on combatting climate change, with the United States pushing to downgrade the language against European opposition, according to sources and drafts of the text.

The arguments are a reprise of tussles over global warming that have stymied talks in multilateral forums since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a landmark agreement to limit the effects of climate change.

The latest draft, seen by Reuters, includes language supporting implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement, and saying the accord signed by 200 nations is “irreversible”.

An earlier draft, also seen by Reuters, did not include such language at the insistence of the United States, two sources familiar with the discussions over the communique told Reuters.

Modi holds talks with Japanese PM Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kansai international airport ahead of the start of G20 leaders summit in Izumisano, Osaka prefecture, Japan, June 27, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held talks on Thursday during which they discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of Japan’s Reiwa era.

“PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @AbeShinzo ahead of the #G20Summit. Discussed broad range of topics of mutual interest. PM said that he was looking forward to visit of PM Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Xi arrives

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Osaka. President Xi will be holding bilateral talks with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Chinese President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Vice Premier Liu He, who is also China’s chief negotiator in trade talks with the US, State Councillor Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Mr. Xi is due to meet Mr. Modi during the Informal Summit of the leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and RIC (Russia, India, China) on the sidelines of the June 28-29 event.

India’s high tariff ‘unacceptable’, says Trump

India’s high tariffs on US goods is “unacceptable” and must be withdrawn, President Donald Trump said Thursday ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

President Trump early this morning tweeted, “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”

‘None of your business’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Japan but told journalists that the contents of the talks are “none of your business.”

“I’ll have a very good conversation with him,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “What I say to him is none of your business.”

The Trump-Putin meeting has been overshadowed by a probe into the U.S.President’s relations with Russia.