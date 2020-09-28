International

G20 Summit to be held virtually on Nov 21-22, says Saudi Arabia

A view of members taking part on screen during an unusual G20 Leaders Summit, on March 26, 2020.

A view of members taking part on screen during an unusual G20 Leaders Summit, on March 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Gary Ramage/Getty Images

The G20 leaders Summit will be held virtually on Nov. 21-22, Saudi Arabia said on Monday.

Also read: Modi speaks to Saudi crown prince on COVID-19

The Summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the coronavirus pandemic and by laying down foundations for a better future, the government said in a statement.

“The G20 has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution and access to diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” the statement said.

It has also injected $11 trillion to safeguard the global economy and launched a debt suspension initiative for least developed countries allowing them to defer $14 billion in debt payments due this year.

