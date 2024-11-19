G-20 summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese FM Yi; discusses India-China ties

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) met Chinese Finance Minister Wang Yi in Rio on the sidelines of G20 summit.

India hosted the G-20 summit last year paving the way for Brazil to become the president of the G20. The 19th G-20 summit is being held in Rio on November 18 and 19.

After the meeting, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that both Ministers committed to implementing the consensus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last month.

In their first formal bilateral meeting in five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23, 2024, welcomed the agreement for a resolution of the military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control announced earlier in the week, as officials said they have now “set the process in motion for bringing [India-China] relations back to a normal path”.

China called for the early resumption of direct flights, visas, and return of journalists from both sides.

China is pressing India to restart direct passenger flights after a four-year halt, but New Delhi is resisting as a border dispute continues to weigh on ties between the world’s two most populous countries.

We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties.



