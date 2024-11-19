 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

G-20 summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese FM Yi; discusses India-China ties

After the meeting, the Chinese Ministry said that both Ministers committed to implementing the consensus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last month

Updated - November 19, 2024 10:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) met Chinese Finance Minister Wang Yi in Rio on the sidelines of G20 summit.

India hosted the G-20 summit last year paving the way for Brazil to become the president of the G20. The 19th G-20 summit is being held in Rio on November 18 and 19.

After the meeting, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that both Ministers committed to implementing the consensus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last month.

In their first formal bilateral meeting in five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23, 2024, welcomed the agreement for a resolution of the military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control announced earlier in the week, as officials said they have now “set the process in motion for bringing [India-China] relations back to a normal path”.

China called for the early resumption of direct flights, visas, and return of journalists from both sides.

China is pressing India to restart direct passenger flights after a four-year halt, but New Delhi is resisting as a border dispute continues to weigh on ties between the world’s two most populous countries.

“We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties,” Mr. Jaishankar said in a statement on X.

More details awaited.

Published - November 19, 2024 10:30 am IST

Related Topics

China / India-China / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.