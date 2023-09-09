ADVERTISEMENT

G-20 | African Union becomes permanent member under India's presidency

September 09, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST - New Delhi

At the inaugural session of the two-day G-20 Summit in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi welcomed the 55-nation AU as the new member of the grouping

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President of the Union of the Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Azali Assoumani as the latter takes his seat after the Union became a permanent member of the G-20 during the G-20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, on September 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The African Union (AU) on Saturday became a permanent member of the Group of 20 largest economies (G-20) of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing its entry into the top global body.

ALSO READ
We have a lot to bring to G-20 table, says African Union chief Azali Assoumani

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit, Mr. Modi made the announcement welcoming the 55-nation AU as the new member of the grouping.

ALSO READ | G-20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi Live Updates

Shortly after the announcement, Union of Comoros President and AU chairperson Azali Assoumani took the seat as a full member of the G20.

"In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal. With your agreement (he banged the gavel thrice)...," Mr. Modi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Before we start our work, I invite the AU president as a permanent member to take his position," he said.

Empowering the Global South

In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

Prime Minister Modi has been leading from the front on the issue of the AU's membership of the G20. In June, Mr. Modi wrote to the G-20 leaders pitching for according the AU the full membership of the grouping at its New Delhi summit.

Weeks later, the proposal was formally included in the draft communique for the summit during the third G20 Sherpas meeting that took place in Karnataka's Hampi in July.

The AU is an influential organisation comprising 55 member states that make up the countries of the African continent.

In an exclusive interview to PTI earlier this month, Mr. Modi said Africa is a "top priority" for India and that it works for the inclusion of those in global affairs who feel their voices are not being heard.

The G-20 was founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises.

The G-20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

Apart from the new member, the grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US