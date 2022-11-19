Funeral held for first of 2 Poles killed in missile blast near border with Ukraine

November 19, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - WARSAW, Poland

Officials from Poland, NATO and the U.S. believe Russia is to blame for the deaths because a Ukrainian missile would not have misfired had the country not been forced to defend itself

AP

Men carry the coffin during the funeral of one of two victims of a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village near the border with Ukraine, in Przewodow on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

A funeral was held Saturday for one of two Polish men who died in a missile explosion near the border with Ukraine, deaths that Western officials said appeared to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray.

White roses were placed on the wooden casket of Boguslaw Wos. A family member carried a black-and-white photo of him, while another man carried a crucifix bearing his name. Polish state news agency PAP described Wos as a 62-year-old warehouse manager.

Wos and another man died on Tuesday in Przewodow, a small farming community some 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine as that country was defending itself against a barrage of Russian missiles directed at Ukraine’s power infrastructure.

Officials from Poland, NATO and the United States have said they think Russia is to blame for the deaths no matter what because a Ukrainian missile would not have misfired had the country not been forced to defend itself against Russian attacks.

A Polish investigation to determine the source of the missile and the circumstances of the explosion was launched with support from the U.S. Ukrainian investigators joined the probe on Friday.

Wos’ funeral took place in a village church, and he was to be buried in the local cemetery, PAP said.

The funeral had elements of a state funeral, with a military honor guard and Polish officials and Ukrainian representatives joining the man’s family and members of the community.

Ukraine’s consul general in the nearby city of Lublin placed a wreath in the colors of Ukraine, PAP reported.

The funeral and burial were held in private, with the Wos family requesting no media access.

The other victim is to be buried on Sunday.

