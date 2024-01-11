ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel price soars in Cuba as inflation worsens

January 11, 2024 09:12 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Havana

AFP

Already under the yoke of inflation and product scarcity, many Cubans don’t know how they will cope with a new 500% surge in the fuel price.

The communist island’s cash-strapped government announced the five-fold increase on Monday with effect from February 1, as part of a series of measures seeking to cut its budget deficit.

The cost of a liter of regular gasoline will rise from 25 pesos to 132 pesos, while the price of premium gasoline will jump from 30 to 156 pesos, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To buy ten liters of fuel for his motorbike — enough for a week — he would now have to fork over half his monthly salary of about 21 dollars, said 57-year-old buildinng guard Domingo Wong.

State-owned companies and private carriers will be able to buy fuel “at wholesale prices,” which will increase by 50%, Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

He added that most public transport fares will maintain “their current prices”, but announced major increases in domestic airline tickets and inter-province bus fares.

The nation of 11 million people is experiencing its worst economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet bloc in the 1990s due to consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tightening of U.S. sanctions in recent years, and structural weaknesses in the economy.

According to official estimates, the Cuban economy shrank by two percent in 2023, while inflation reached 30% in 2023.

Independent experts say this is likely an under-estimation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US