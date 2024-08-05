Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5, ending 15 years in power as thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence.

The protests began in early June peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died in clashes in the capital on August 4, according to the country’s leading Bengali-language daily newspaper, Prothom Alo. Hundreds more were injured in the violence. At least 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also resulted in the closure of schools and universities across the country, and authorities at one point imposed a shoot-on-sight curfew.

This timeline provides a detailed account of the key events and developments since June 5:

