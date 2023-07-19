From desert to farmland: UAE strives to become a pioneer in climate-smart agriculture

July 19, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - Dubai

In January 2021, giving the residents of the UAE a break from mall-hopping and watching Netflix, the new residential township of Arada in Sharjah’s Aljada area began hosting a weekly Friday market in the cooler months of the year, which sold fresh produce from lettuce and tomato to capsicum and honey. It drew a modest crowd, keen on consuming fresh, chemical-free farm produce. The food trucks, the free movie shows at the drive-in cinema, and other entertainment were added incentives to drive down to Sharjah’s latest happening area.

Manbat, the Emirati farmers’ market, is a joint initiative between real estate developer Arada and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE (MOCCAE) to promote the UAE’s homegrown produce in an enjoyable and family-friendly way. The initiative, which enlists the participation of over 200 vendors and farmers, has now shifted to Saturdays and Sundays to suit the new weekend in practice since January 2022. Manbat now has a permanent store in Aljada and pop-up markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on weekends, which have become popular. The cooperative sources produce from farms in the emirates of Dubai, Fujairah, Ras al Khaimah, and Umm al Qwain.

Manbat means seedlings or a place where plants grow, and incredible as it may seem, the country’s leadership and entrepreneurs are slowly turning the Arabian desert into a farmland. The UAE has 0.7% arable land and a desert climate with temperatures often shooting to 50 degrees Celsius in peak summer, hence requiring it to rely 90% on imports to meet food requirements. However, climate change and increasing desertification in its traditional sources and supply chains have made the UAE look inward.

In November 2018, the UAE launched the National Strategy for Food Security, which aims to make the country among the world’s best in the Global Food Security Index (GFSI) — issued each year by The Economist Impact — by 2051, and achieve zero hunger through access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food. Enabling sustainable food production with the aid of modern technologies, increasing local production, and developing international partnerships to diversify food sources are some of the key aspects of the strategy.

Moreover, 18 main food items, including plants, livestock, and fish products are constituents of the UAE food basket. The government is facilitating accelerator programmes to boost agriculture technology as well as providing loans and technical support to entrepreneurs in the field.

This scheme has paid off — in the 2019 GFSI, the UAE jumped 10 places to reach the 21st position among the 113 countries surveyed. By 2022, it topped the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region in overall GFSI and in food availability. Economic and political stability have been key factors in the nation’s progress in this regard. The pandemic also increased awareness about eating healthy and locally, and disruptions in supply chains did not affect the nation much.

“We work with a huge range of farms across the UAE, from well-established technically advanced entities to smaller, family-run farms. Manbat’s remit is to empower Emirati farmers, linking them with local consumers in a bid to support the UAE’s long-term food security goals,” Ray Tinston, Director of Manbat, said.

“Our markets, apart from bringing the best ingredients to local kitchens, teach local farmers skills such as accounting, marketing and distribution. Manbat is playing a lead role in policy-making initiatives as well. We are a founding member of the newly created National Dialogue for Sustainable Farms, managed by MOCCAE, to encourage eight of the UAE’s largest public sector entities — including the Ministry of Defence, ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), and Dubai Police — secure 100% of their fresh produce requirements from Emirati farms.”

Agri-tech for food security

The UAE executes its plans for food production and sustainable farming with recycled water, and minimal waste. Hydroponics — a soil-less, climate-controlled growing technology — and AI-facilitated irrigation are among the prevalent agri-tech practices in the energy-rich Gulf state.

The former has helped cooperatives like Manbat as well as start-ups like Pure Harvest Smart Farms and Badia Farms in their farm-to-table movement. The technology is also behind the world’s largest vertical farm (330,000 sq. ft.) opened in Dubai in 2022, and the largest indoor vertical farm (65,000 sq. ft) for research and development opened in capital Abu Dhabi in February 2023.

There are other technologies though not always cost-effective. Norwegian start-up Desert Control has successfully used a technique called Liquid Natural Clay to grow vegetables like watermelon and zucchini in Dubai. In less than seven hours, it can turn desert soil into fertile land by processing clay into a liquid compound which will lower water usage and improve soil health.

Sharjah’s bumper harvest

An astounding feat in food security came from the Emirate of Sharjah in March 2023, which harvested 1,600 tonnes of wheat in a 400 hectare farm in Sharjah’s Mleiha area. The crop, grown without the use of pesticides, chemicals or genetically modified seeds, has 18% protein, which is considerably more than what is available in best quality wheat in the market.

Launched in November 2022 on the direction of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, to offset procurement disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the first phase of wheat farming required 18,000 cu. metres of desalinated seawater per day for irrigation. The energy costs will decrease relative to the project’s scale, according to officials. The aim is to cultivate in an area of 1,900 ha by 2025, reaching a yield of 15,200 tonnes. Right now, the UAE imports 1.7 million tonnes of wheat, of which Sharjah’s share is 330,000 tonnes.

The UAE’s farms are not limited to crops — there is also dairy farming, apiculture and aquaculture. While dairy farms are concentrated around the garden city of Al Ain, bee-keeping has found a haven in the mountains of Hatta near the Oman border. Sharjah is now planning a cow breeding programme with 1,000 Friesian cows to prepare the way for a dairy factory and preservative-free milk. Dubai’s Fish Farm LLC, which began operations a decade ago to lessen dependence on seafood imports, has a success story in farming Atlantic Salmon, European seabass, seabream, and kingfish.

“As countries try to achieve food security, improve resilience and protect the environment, climate-smart agriculture as an approach is hugely relevant,” Robin George, an economist with the Boston Consulting Group, a global strategy consulting firm, said. “Choosing climate-appropriate crops, adopting drought-resistant seeds, and integrating techniques such as precision farming and water management could help farmers in arid and semi-arid regions achieve sustainable livelihoods.”

Regional partnerships

Countries like Israel have been pioneers in turning arid and semi-arid lands into green oases with technology and resilience. From drip irrigation to drone-assisted sowing and harvesting, Israel’s innovations have made optimal use of resources and addressed dearth of manpower. While Western observers might see the efforts of water-scarce nations to grow cereals and fruits as a vanity project, the idea is not wholly alien to the West either. From the Australian desert to the North American one, farming enthusiasts have adopted innovative strategies to turn arid lands arable.

India has always been an important partner for the UAE in food trade. Last year, the UAE invested $2 billion in food parks in India to tackle food shortages in the region, which will receive technical knowhow from Israel and the U.S. under the I2U2 partnership. An organic India-West Asia Food Corridor is also shaping up between India, the UAE, and Israel. Food security was also one of the topics that came under discussion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 15 visit to the UAE.

Partnerships and solutions that bring about a shift in the agricultural sector and food systems are the UAE’s mantra for achieving its food security commitments. At the G20 Agricultural Ministerial Meeting in Hyderabad, India last month, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Hareb Almheiri had underscored that her country will focus on “stimulating the global response to many issues arising from climate change, from food systems to clean energy and biodiversity”.

The UAE will have an opportunity to push for climate-smart agricultural and food systems that can eradicate world hunger when it hosts the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) climate conference in Dubai in November-December 2023.

Roshin Mary George is an independent journalist based in the UAE.

